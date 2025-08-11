Truth Social Files Amended Bitcoin Spot ETF Documentation

PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that the Truth Social Bitcoin Spot ETF has submitted an amendment to its S-1 registration statement to the U.S. SEC, but has yet to disclose its management fee and trading symbol. Yorkville America Digital, LLC is the sponsor of the ETF.

According to Jinshi.com, Trump Media Technology Group (DJT.O): Bitcoin ETF will be launched later this year.