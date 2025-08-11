Strategy Stacks Another 155 Bitcoin—Now Holds 628,946 BTC

On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, Strategy founder Michael Saylor revealed that his company scooped up another batch of bitcoin ( BTC).

With the fresh addition, Strategy’s stash of bitcoin has grown even larger. On the social media platform X, Saylor wrote, “Strategy has acquired 155 BTC for ~$18.0 million at ~$116,401 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 8/10/2025, we hodl 628,946 BTC acquired for ~$46.09 billion at ~$73,288 per bitcoin.” Strategy now holds 3.16% of the 19,904,653.94 BTC in circulation as of block 909,559. This latest purchase reinforces Strategy’s position as the largest corporate holder of bitcoin. With more than 3% of the circulating supply under its control, the company’s influence on the market remains substantial.

