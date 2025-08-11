BitMine holds over 1.15 million ETH, with a market capitalization of nearly $5 billion

PANews reported on August 11th that BitMine Immersion Technologies ( BMNR ) announced that its Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings have exceeded 1,150,263 . At $ 4,311 per ETH, this represents a total market value of approximately $ 4.96 billion, making it the world's largest ETH vault and the third-largest cryptocurrency vault. The company increased its holdings by approximately 320,000 ETH within a week, increasing its holdings by $ 2 billion. BitMine , backed by ARK , Founders Fund , and Pantera , aims to hold 5% of all ETH . BMNR is currently the 25th most liquid stock in the United States, with an average daily trading volume of $ 2.2 billion.

