LISTA DAO proposes to permanently destroy 20% of the total token supply and optimize the distribution mechanism

PANews reported on August 11th that the LISTA DAO released LIP 021 , proposing to permanently destroy 20% of LISTA tokens ( 200 million), reducing the maximum supply from 1 billion to 800 million. Furthermore, the original 40% permanently frozen allocation will be adjusted to be flexibly distributed between rewards for veLISTA holders and DAO operating funds, while the remaining 60% revenue distribution remains unchanged. Voting will take place from August 11th to 14th , and users can participate by staking LISTA .

