Safety Shot announces strategic partnership with BONK and receives $25 million in BONK tokens

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to StockTitan , Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT ) announced a strategic alliance with the founding team of BONK . The company will receive $ 25 million worth of BONK tokens in exchange for $ 35 million in convertible preferred stock. Safety Shot has paid off all debt and holds $ 15 million in cash. The partnership aims to incorporate BONK into the company's balance sheet and diversify its assets. As the fourth-largest memecoin on the Solana blockchain, BONK has a market capitalization exceeding $ 2 billion and over 980,000 on-chain holders. Dominari Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.