Thumzup Media completes pricing of $50 million IPO, plans to increase investment in cryptocurrency assets

PANews
2025/08/11 22:04

PANews reported on August 11th that Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) announced the completion of a $50 million public offering at a price of $10 per share, raising an estimated $46.5 million before expenses. The company plans to use the proceeds for cryptocurrency and mining equipment asset allocation, working capital, and general corporate purposes. Thumzup has expanded its digital asset strategy to include major cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, Ripple, Ether, and USD Coin. The offering was exclusively underwritten by Dominari Securities LLC and is expected to close on August 12th.

