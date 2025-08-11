FG Nexus announced that it has purchased 47,331 ETH at a cost of $200 million

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Fundamental Global Inc. (FG Nexus, NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) announced that it has purchased a total of 47,331 ETH at a current price of $4,228.40 per ETH. The company has fully utilized its $200 million private placement funding to purchase ETH and plans to increase ETH yield through staking and re-staking, becoming one of the world's largest corporate ETH holders. FG Nexus will collaborate with Anchorage Digital and Galaxy to promote the global adoption of ETH as a corporate reserve asset and accelerate its development of tokenized physical assets and stablecoin yield businesses within the Ethereum ecosystem.

