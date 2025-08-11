3 memecoins that could overtake SHIB, DOGE in Q4 2025

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Memecoins aren’t just surviving, they’re leveling up, and three new contenders could soon outshine SHIB and challenge DOGE’s long reign.

If there’s one thing crypto has taught us lately, memecoins are far from dead; they’re just evolving. We’ve all watched Shiba Inu dance between price pumps and stagnation, and sure, DOGE is aging like a fine meme, but there’s new heat in the kitchen.

And it’s not just hype, some of these new memecoins are packing real momentum, considerable community energy, and serious upside potential. With Bitcoin hovering above $118k and the memecoin market cap booming past $66 billion, the stage is set for new leaders to emerge.

Among them, three coins stand out regarding the traction that could knock SHIB off its throne and spar with DOGE in the long haul. Enter Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pengu (PENGU), and Bonk (BONK).

Little Pepe: The $0.0018 underdog with a shot at $0.98

Honestly, this one is blowing up fast, and it’s not even on major exchanges yet. The Little Pepe presale is now in Stage 9, selling at $0.0018; at the time of writing, it’s over 93% filled. Over $15.1 million has already been raised, and over 10.4 billion LILPEPE tokens have been sold.

Early investors who bought in Stage 1 at $0.0010 are already sitting on an 80% gain, and even now in Stage 9, there’s still room for a projected 66.6% profit if LILPEPE hits its planned launch price of $0.0030.

But that’s just the start. Projections now suggest the coin could surge to $0.98 over time, as it gains traction, listings, and Layer 2 support. Yeah, it’s building its Ethereum-based meme chain. The project isn’t just a token. It’s creating an entire Layer 2 meme ecosystem, complete with gasless transactions, staking, meme launchpads, and a minting tool that allows other meme projects to launch on top of it.

It’s as if DOGE and PEPE had a baby that grew up in DeFi. To sweeten the deal, the ongoing $777k giveaway is attracting huge attention, with ten lucky winners set to bag $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each. Combine that with the recent CoinMarketCap listing and community hype that rivals early SHIB days, and it’s no wonder some investors are already calling this the subsequent meme explosion of 2025.

Pengu: The NFT comeback kid

Then there’s Pengu (PENGU), at around $0.0326, with an identity tied to one of the most iconic NFT brands, Pudgy Penguins. What makes Pengu special is its resilience. It’s a memecoin that doesn’t just rely on hype, but rides the wave of collectibles, community memes, and NFT crossover culture. Some whispers in the NFT world hint at deeper integrations, and if those materialize, Pengu could easily double. Current forecasts put it at $0.044 to $0.06 in Q4.

Bonk: Solana’s meme machine

And then there’s Bonk (BONK), which launched last year and immediately gained traction on the Solana network. At around $0.000025, it may look tiny, but Bonk’s market cap is now approaching $2 billion, and it’s got some serious community backing. Analysts see Bonk doubling or tripling in Q4 if Solana adoption keeps climbing. That means a target of around $0.000065 to $0.000075 is possible, pushing it above SHIB in the memecoin rankings.

Final thoughts: Why LILPEPE could be the biggest winner

This might be a second shot for users if they missed out on DOGE early or sat on the sidelines while SHIB pumped in 2021. Little Pepe is built for this moment, with a vision that’s more than memes, a nearly complete presale, and gains already stacking.

Buying now at $0.0018 with a projected launch price of $0.0030 already puts investors on the path to 66.6% profit, before exchange listings, staking, or its complete Layer 2 rollouts. The $0.98 projection may sound wild, but so did DOGE at $1 back in the day.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.