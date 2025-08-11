Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin accepts crypto payments

Crypto.news
2025/08/11 23:27
Bitcoin
BTC$117,302.2-0.55%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07839-0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001312-0.07%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163-10.43%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1589+6.14%

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, now accepts cryptocurrencies and stablecoins for customer payments.

Summary
  • Blue Origin and Shift4 Payments have patnered to bring crypto payments to New Shepard space travelers.
  • Jeff Bezos’ company will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and stablecoins including USDT and USDC.
  • Crypto payments allows Blue Origin to tap into growing cryptocurrency market.

The space exploration company will accept Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as well as stablecoins via Shift4 Payments, a crypto payments firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the companies said in a press release.

As well as Bitcoin, customers aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard will have the opportunity to pay for space trips with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Tether (USDT), and USDC (USDC). The partnership also allows Blue Origin customers to tap into crypto payments by connecting to popular wallets, including Coinbase and MetaMask. 

Shift4’s integration allows Blue Origin to expand its customer base within the crypto community, offering benefits such as instant international transactions, faster settlements, and 24/7 availability.

The crypto payments feature is now live for all upcoming commercial trips on New Shepard. The suborbital vehicle launches to an altitude of over 100 km, allowing travelers to view Earth from above the Kármán Line — the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Shift4 eyes global expansion

The partnership comes just over a month after Shift4 announced its acquisition of Global Blue Holding AG, an NYSE-listed specialty payments and technology platform that offers tax-free shopping and currency conversion solutions. Global Blue also provides payment services for leading retail brands worldwide.

Shift4’s Q2 earnings showed payment volumes grew 25%, gross revenue rose 29%, and adjusted EBITDA increased 26%. It was the first quarter in which Shift4 processed more than $50 billion in volume.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09425-2.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.47686+3.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08067-7.33%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2116-1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-3.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

Flock can be seen as a combination of Bittensor + Nous Research + Virtuals.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-3.14%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.19034-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 08:20

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed