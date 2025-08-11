Paxos applies for US trust bank license

PANews reported on August 11 that according to market news, stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure company Paxos is applying for a trust bank license from US regulators and plans to set up an office in the United States to expand its compliant financial services capabilities.

