Mill City Ventures purchases another $20 million in SUI tokens

PANews
2025/08/11 23:16
PANews reported on August 11th that Nasdaq -listed company Mill City Ventures purchased 5.6 million SUI tokens from the SUI Foundation at a discounted price of $ 3.65 per token, with the transaction totaling over $ 20 million. Mill City currently holds nearly 81.9 million SUI tokens and plans to earn returns by staking them . The company previously raised $ 450 million in private placements and has secured a maximum purchase quota of $ 500 million. Mill City will dynamically increase its SUI holdings, including from foundations, the secondary market, and other investors.

