Bitcoin Maxi Samson Mow Predicts Ethereum Investors Will Pump And Dump ETH, Rotate Back Into Bitcoin

2025/08/11 18:09
Ethereum
ETH$4,468.15-1.96%

The Ethereum price has surged 20% in the past week to close in on its all-time high of $4,891.70, but Bitcoin maxi Samson Mow warns this rally will trigger a sell-off as investors rotate profits back into Bitcoin.

Mow wrote on X that “no one wants ETH in the long run” and predicted a “pump and dump” cycle.

“Once they’ve gotten it high enough, they’ll dump their ETH, creating new generational bagholders, and then rotate the gains back into BTC,” he said.

The ETH price has climbed almost 1% in the last 24 hours to trade at $4,267 as of 5:50 a.m. EST, almost 13% short of its all-time high set on Nov. 16 2021.

Ethereum

Ethereum Always A Vehicle To Buy More Bitcoin, Says Mow

Mow doubts Ethereum can break its ATH due to rising selling pressure. He argued that it will be “challenging for ETH to break ATHs” because the “drive to sell” strengthens as prices climb. 

He referred to it as a sort of “Bagholder’s Dilemma,” which is similar to the Prisoner’s Dilemma but focuses on whether to sell or HODL ETH.

BTC’s dominance in the market has dropped from 63.8% to 59.9% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap shows. This suggests a capital rotation away from Bitcoin to smaller-capped altcoins that investors may feel have higher growth potential. 

Despite the drop in BTC’s dominance, Mow went on to dismiss a recent decline in the ETH/BTC ratio, which is a measure of ETH’s price in terms of BTC, that resulted in a fall below a downward trendline. 

“Ethereum has always been a vehicle for those people to get more Bitcoin,” he said. “It was true for the ICO, and it’s true now.” 

BTC outperformed ETH in the last 24 hours, pumping over 3% to return back above the $122K level.

After Singapore's Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use "confiscated assets" as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent's take "spot on" in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America's Bitcoin reserve . " @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way," Lummis said in an August 15 X post. "We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today's prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR." Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 "I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race," she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin's value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent's latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. "Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order," Bessent said. "In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President's promise to make the United States the 'Bitcoin superpower of the world,'" he added.
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

