MARA to acquire 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million

PANews reported on August 12th that according to Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining company MARA plans to acquire a 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million, becoming the majority shareholder. MARA may also invest an additional $127 million to increase its stake to 75%, while EDF will remain a minority shareholder.
Exaion reportedly specializes in data center construction and cloud and AI infrastructure. This move marks MARA's expansion into AI reasoning and accelerates its Bitcoin strategy. In the second quarter of this year, MARA's adjusted EBITDA increased by over 1,000% year-over-year to $808 million.
