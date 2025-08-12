Wisconsin Proposes Comprehensive KYC Requirements for Bitcoin ATMs

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the Wisconsin Senate introduced a new bill SB386, requiring Bitcoin ATM operators to implement comprehensive user identity verification (KYC).
The bill requires users to provide photo identification for each transaction, caps the amount of a single transaction at $1,000, and collects other personal information. In addition, operators must obtain a money transmission license and display a warning message on the terminal device.
