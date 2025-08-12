Elon Musk accuses Apple of antitrust violations, xAI plans legal action

PANews reported on August 12th that Elon Musk accused Apple of preventing any AI company other than OpenAI from achieving the top ranking in the App Store, a violation of antitrust regulations. Musk stated that his AI company, xAI, would immediately take legal action to address the issue.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.