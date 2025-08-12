Ethereum Classic Launches ETCswap Launchpad

PANews reported on August 12 that Ethereum Classic announced the launch of ETCswap Launchpad, which supports users to quickly create ERC20 tokens and initiate initial liquidity offerings (ILOs).
The platform is based on the Pump.fun mechanism, which can achieve 1-second token deployment, permanent liquidity lock, automatic migration to the ETCswap V3 exchange, and instant display on GeckoTerminal.
