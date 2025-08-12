Crypto ETFs Dominate Institutional Portfolios Amid Record-Breaking Demand

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 09:30
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.18898+0.10%
FUND
FUND$0.03012-24.70%

Crypto ETFs are dominating new fund launches, attracting billions as investors flock to regulated bitcoin and ethereum exposure, eclipsing traditional offerings and reshaping Wall Street’s growth narrative.

Wall Street Turns to Crypto ETFs as Investors Demand Regulated Exposure

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as dominant players in the market for newly launched funds, drawing billions in investor capital since early last year. Nate Geraci, president of Novadius Wealth Management, host of ETF Prime, and co-founder of the ETF Institute, stated on social media platform X on Aug. 10:

He added that five of them are spot BTC ETFs, two are spot ETH ETFs, two are MSTR ETFs, and one is a leveraged ETH ETF. His analysis showed the top four performers are all crypto-related, led by the Ishares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) at $57.45 billion, followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $12.13 billion, and the Ishares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) at $9.59 billion.

Crypto ETFs Dominate Institutional Portfolios Amid Record-Breaking DemandTop ETF performers launched since last year. Source: Nate Geraci

While traditional fixed income and equity products such as the Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF appeared in the rankings, they lagged behind crypto’s surge. The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) placed fourth with $7.21 billion in inflows. Microstrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), which has rebranded as Strategy, is a business intelligence software company known for its significant investment in bitcoin, which it holds as its primary treasury reserve asset.

Other high-ranking digital asset offerings included the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) at $2.38 billion, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) with $2.32 billion, and Fidelity Ethereum Fund ETF (FETH) at $2.23 billion. Smaller but notable inflows went to the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF ( BTC) at $1.66 billion and the 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) with $1.64 billion.

Market observers say these figures underscore growing institutional and retail demand for crypto exposure via regulated investment vehicles. Advocates emphasize that ETFs allow investors to access bitcoin and ethereum without direct asset custody, while leveraging established market infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

The Federal Reserve (Fed) ended its Novel Activities Supervision Program that monitored crypto activities in banks, with plans to resume its normal supervisory process, according to a statement on Friday.
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 06:02
DEFI buyback; new L1

DEFI buyback; new L1

PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read. Stablecoin public
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738-6.90%
L1
L1$0.007198+7.85%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0642+221.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 09:30
218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities

218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities

PANews reported on August 16th that Tim Beiko summarized the 218th Ethereum Core Developers' Executive (ACDE) meeting, which reviewed the achievements of Fusaka Devnet-4, addressed stability issues, and set priorities
Core DAO
CORE$0.4911+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 10:27

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

DEFI buyback; new L1

218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

World Liberty Finance-linked wallets purchased approximately $18.6 million worth of ETH and WBTC