Fosun International's stock price rose by 20.6% in a short period of time and is now quoted at HK$6.44.

2025/08/12 14:31
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the relevant page, Fosun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, rose 20.6% in a short period of time and is currently quoted at HK$6.44.

Earlier news said that Fosun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license .

