Monad mainnet may be launched in 2025, and the BFT consensus mechanism will be launched on the public testnet today

PANews
2025/08/12 14:46
Brazil National Fan
BFT$0.018747+13.15%
MAY
MAY$0.0503-2.83%

PANews reported on August 12 that Monad officials tweeted that the mainnet may be launched in 2025. At the same time, it announced that Monad's BFT consensus mechanism will be launched on the public testnet today. This is the first EVM consensus mechanism that is resistant to tail forks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.093-0.64%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0645+8.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:25
Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors. Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4%…
Bitcoin
BTC$117,363.28-1.33%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000641-5.38%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.006027+9.44%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02717-3.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:04
Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PANews reported on August 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the United Arab Emirates tourism industry is accelerating the adoption of crypto payments. Airlines and travel agencies including Emirates, Air Arabia,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00712+1.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 13:53

Trending News

More

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 