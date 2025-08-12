Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$47.64676 million

PANews
2025/08/12 16:21
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1897-2.60%

According to PANews on August 12, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$47,646,760. Among them:

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$16.2122 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$26.4395 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.0932 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1.0533 million;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$644,500, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$2.1841 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.093-0.64%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0645+8.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:25
Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors. Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4%…
Bitcoin
BTC$117,363.28-1.33%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000641-5.38%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.006027+9.44%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02717-3.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:04
Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PANews reported on August 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the United Arab Emirates tourism industry is accelerating the adoption of crypto payments. Airlines and travel agencies including Emirates, Air Arabia,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00712+1.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 13:53

Trending News

More

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 