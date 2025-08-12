MANTRA Chain testnet achieves EVM compatibility, mainnet launch targeted for September

PANews reported on August 12th that MANTRA announced that its testnet has achieved full EVM compatibility, becoming the first MultiVM Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for real-world assets. The blockchain plans to launch its mainnet in September, supporting projects such as Dubai's electric bicycle fleet financing through the MANTRA.finance platform. The blockchain will expand its ecosystem from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026, introducing more dApps and partners. After Q2 2026, the blockchain will launch a yield token backed by real-world assets and establish a secondary liquidity market.

In addition, the team has entered into a strategic partnership with Inveniam, securing $20 million in investment to promote the on-chain integration of real-world assets (RWAs) . Going forward, they will focus on launching ecosystem applications, expanding partnerships, and providing RWA-based income products and a secondary liquidity market, further building a secure and compliant DeFi ecosystem.

