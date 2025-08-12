Clearpool, Cicada Partner to Boost Risk Management in PayFi Lending

CryptoNews
2025/08/12 16:36
RealLink
REAL$0.04904-3.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+4.51%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.431+0.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1351-1.09%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.166914-3.16%

Clearpool, a decentralized capital markets ecosystem, has partnered with on-chain credit risk management company Cicada in a move to institutionalize PayFi lending with improved risk management.

In an announcement shared with Cryptonews on Monday, the partnership will boost Clearpool’s credibility and risk management in PayFi lending. Cicada will structure and underwrite PayFi lending opportunities and serve as the administrative agent for select Credit Pools.

Cicada has underwritten more than $850m in loans at a 1.2% default rate during the prior cycle.

Clearpool’s partnership with Cicada could shake up the lending space, bringing more institutional players into the DeFi fold.

Clearpool Expands to Payment Financing or PayFi

According to Jakob Kronbichler, CEO of Clearpool, Cicada’s risk management integration would strengthen Clearpool’s institutional infrastructure for PayFi lending.

“While stablecoin settlements are instant, underlying fiat flows are not, forcing fintechs to bridge liquidity gaps,” he said. “This partnership enhances our proven credit framework and supports the growth of the emerging trillion-dollar stablecoin payment ecosystem.”

Clearpool will be launching PayFi Credit Pools for users to access these highly liquid, real-world yield opportunities. This means facilitating credit to institutional lenders specializing in short-term stablecoin-based working capital to fintech operators.

It will also launch cpUSD, a permissionless, yield-bearing asset, which will enable retail to tap into real-world stablecoin payments.

Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) Solutions to DeFi Protocols

On the other hand, Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions, including third-party underwriting, pool management for DeFi protocols and risk structuring.

“Partnering with Clearpool allows us to elevate PayFi lending by combining our underwriting and risk management expertise with their innovative credit products,” said Sefton Kincaid, Managing Partner of Cicada Partners.

The partnership will accelerate the adoption of PayFi by laying the groundwork for more safer, transparent and scalable stablecoin ecosystem.

“Together, we’re advancing professionally managed Credit Pools and strengthening Clearpool’s offering to borrowers and lenders in the growing stablecoin economy,” Kincaid added.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

KAIO is bringing three major funds—including BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund—onto Hedera, expanding the network’s RWA tokenization ecosystem. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, KAIO, an Abu Dhabi-based infrastructure provider for regulated real-world assets, has expanded its…
RealLink
REAL$0.04902-3.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.16696+3.20%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-30.00%
Allo
RWA$0.004763-4.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 17:44
Ethereum Foundation-linked wallets sold 7,294 ETH at an average price of $4,558 over the past three days

Ethereum Foundation-linked wallets sold 7,294 ETH at an average price of $4,558 over the past three days

According to PANews on August 16, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation (0xF39d) sold 7,294 ETH at an average price of $4,558 over the past
Ethereum
ETH$4,386-5.40%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02761-6.27%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 17:54
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000168-35.63%
Core DAO
CORE$0.485-1.66%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01889-1.81%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10

Trending News

More

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Ethereum Foundation-linked wallets sold 7,294 ETH at an average price of $4,558 over the past three days

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

A Bitcoin OG whale has been silent for 5 years and has transferred 3,000 BTC.