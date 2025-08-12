Singer Deng Ziqi invested in an AI project in 2019 and has now received a 10-fold return.

PANews reported on August 12th that Chinese pop singer Deng Ziqi recently revealed in a conversation with Li Dan that she invested in an artificial intelligence company in 2019 and has since achieved a 10x return on investment. Deng Ziqi stated that this investment predated the popularity of ChatGPT and that she specifically researched AI technology and its operating logic.

