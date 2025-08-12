Germany Missed Out on $3B From Selling BTC Before the Rally

CryptoNews
2025/08/12 20:20
U
U$0,02701-%5,22
Bitcoin
BTC$118.369,88-%2,96
Moonveil
MORE$0,09998+%0,12
Movement
MOVE$0,1372-%5,63
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006293+%2,84

Key Takeaways:

  • In 2024, Germany sold nearly 50,000 BTC for $2.89 billion, missing out on an estimated $3.17 billion in profit.
  • By August 2025, those holdings would have been worth around $6 billion.
  • Although no longer a top-four government BTC holder, Germany supports crypto adoption and regulation.

With BTC making new all-time-highs, countries like Germany are missing out on a significant opportunity to boost their economy, potentially by billions of dollars, had they kept their holdings instead of selling.

Germany was ranked as the fourth-largest government holder of Bitcoin in January 2024. It had seized 50,000 BTC, worth approximately $2.2 billion at the time, from the operators of Movie2K, a movie piracy network.

However, by July 12, 2024, the German government, through its Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), had sold a total of 49,858 BTC for approximately $2.89 billion, at an average sale price of $57,900 per BTC. The decision to sell was not purely an investment move but was made in compliance with German law, which mandates the sale of seized assets prone to significant market volatility to prevent further losses.

Barely a year later, the price of BTC has more than doubled, surging above $122,000 on August 11, 2025. Had the government kept the seized Bitcoin, its value would be approximately $6.06 billion, representing a missed profit of $3.17 billion compared to the average sale proceeds. This would place Germany among the world’s four largest government holders.

German lawmaker Joana Cotar argued in a July 4 letter to members of the German government that Bitcoin should have been held as a strategic reserve, stating:

Meanwhile, the United States has taken a different approach to managing its Bitcoin holdings. The U.S. government holds approximately 198,022 BTC, valued at over $24 billion, primarily acquired through seizures. Earlier this year, it established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve with no announced plans to sell.

Is Germany Still Interested in Crypto?

Although Germany has slipped from its rank as the fourth-largest government Bitcoin holder and missed the chance to earn an additional $3 billion, the country is actively supporting crypto adoption and regulation.

Following the approval of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, crypto assets have become legal in Germany. However, exchanges are required to obtain necessary licenses from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to operate in the country.

Crypto users in Germany were projected to reach 27.32 million, with GenZ and millennials accounting for up to 50%. Institutional adoption is also rising, with Deutsche Bank reportedly planning to launch a digital assets custody service in 2026. Revenue from the German crypto market is expected to reach $2.5 billion in 2025 and about $2.9 billion by the end of 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.33%.

Germany is also creating a favourable tax policy for long-term crypto holders. Gains from crypto are tax-free if held for more than one year, while short-term gains (less than one year) are subject to progressive income tax of up to 45%.

The government is also working to improve its tax transparency through the Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC 8), which mandates crypto asset providers (CASPs) to report transaction details to tax authorities. This will take effect from January 1, 2026.

Closing Thoughts

With Bitcoin’s role in global markets continuing to grow and other countries reassessing their crypto strategies, Germany’s early Bitcoin liquidation and missed financial opportunity have become a case study in the importance of long-term planning for managing digital asset holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

The crypto industry is transforming, and your income strategy should evolve too. Mining Bitcoin is no longer just for those with big rigs and bigger wallets. Thanks to InvroMining’s recently launched fully automated mobile mining platform, you can turn your spare time into profits. Whether you are new to crypto or a professional investor, now is the time to get into mining. Best of all? You can start today with InvroMining’s $15 free trial mining plan. Start Today — No Strings Attached InvroMining is lowering the barrier to entry with its free $15 trial for new users. Upon registration, users receive immediate access to a mining plan that starts working within minutes. This means that you don’t have to pay anything upfront or wait weeks for results. All you need is a smartphone and an internet connection. You can be mining crypto in a matter of clicks, even while scrolling social media or bingeing your favorite series. This makes crypto mining truly accessible for everyone, with no experience or money investment required. What Sets InvroMining Apart From Traditional Mining? Typically, crypto mining is dominated by those who possess powerful computer hardware and can deal with the complexity resulting from blockchain operations. InvroMining has taken a different approach to the game and deployed the following features: Cloud mining eliminates the need for physical equipment; 100% automated, so there will be no manual setup of the device or intervention; Compatible with Android and iOS devices; Real-time earnings tracking, so users can check their performance at any moment; No energy consumption from your device, since it is all done via cloud processing. This modern option for mining makes for an excellent experience for beginners and experienced miners alike. Mining Made Effortless With Full Automation Once your account is activated, InvroMining takes care of everything. The system facilitates resources and mining activities in the background without requiring any active participation from the user. There are no programs to configure, wallets to juggle, or technical headaches. Everything is calculated automatically, and you get paid out according to your plan. The platform’s user-friendly dashboard lets users see live mining stats, track their income, and see the performance of their miner, all from a clean interface. A Platform That Works While You Don’t Your smartphone spends hours each day in idle use. Whether it’s sitting on your desk or lying beside your bed, it’s time to put that unused potential to work. InvroMining allows users to earn money in the downtime of their phone, without affecting their regular usage of the phone. The app works in the background with no lag or battery drain, allowing people to earn Bitcoin for free and passively as they go about their day. You don’t need the newest smartphone either—mid-range devices are fully supported and capable of generating consistent returns. Secure, Transparent, and Trusted by Thousands In the realm of crypto, security is not up for discussion, and InvroMining takes their users’ safety and security into account at every level. InvroMining offers: Military-grade encryption for your data protection; Two-factor authentication (2FA) for your account protection; Real-time system monitoring to pick up suspicious activity; Regular third-party audits for verification of non-business. Users’ wallets and private information are secured at all times, offering peace of mind to engage freely in mining activities. Eco-Conscious Mining for a Greener Future Unlike traditional crypto mining, which often draws criticism for excessive energy use, InvroMining uses cloud-based servers that are optimized for energy efficiency. This significantly reduces environmental impact. Users can mine with peace of mind, knowing they are supporting a cleaner, more sustainable method of cryptocurrency production. It’s a smart way to earn while aligning with global green tech initiatives. A Perfect Starting Point One of InvroMining’s biggest advantages is its low entry barrier. There are no upfront costs, no equipment purchases, and no hidden fees. Anyone with a smartphone can get started for free, thanks to the $15 trial mining plan. This allows users to test the platform’s features and earning potential without financial risk. If satisfied, they can upgrade to higher-tier plans for increased returns. This try-before-you-buy approach makes InvroMining one of the most user-friendly and accessible platforms in the crypto space today. A Growing Global Community and 24/7 Support InvroMining is more than a mining platform; it is a community of crypto earners just like you from all over the world. Whether you are learning, growing, or scaling your earnings, there is a place for you. The platform provides 24/7 customer service support via live chat or e-mail, and a helpful forum for communication and strategy-sharing. All users have the benefit of a global support system that ensures they will never be alone in their crypto experience. Final Thoughts: Don’t Let Your Phone Sit Idle—Start Mining Now InvroMining has initiated a new era in the mobile crypto mining industry. With the powers of automation, accessibility, and eco-friendly processes, everyday users can now make Bitcoin profits without hard work. So why wait? Create your free InvroMining account. Claim your $15 trial mining plan instantly. Activate your miner and start earning today. Your phone is more powerful than you think. Turn it into a crypto-generating machine today. Don’t let idle time go to waste—start now and earn with InvroMining.
Threshold
T$0,01697-%5,61
RealLink
REAL$0,05103-%5,74
GET
GET$0,012251-%2,58
Moonveil
MORE$0,09972-%0,18
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,000356-%13,12
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13622+%0,16
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/14 20:00
Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company ( BTC) in Latin America, posted one of the best financial results in its history, achieving a year-over-year cash revenue of nearly $9 million as the company completed the first quarter of its public bitcoin pivot. Meliuz Breaks Financial Records After Pivoting to Bitcoin, BTC Yield Swells Bitcoin Treasury […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118.498,22-%2,65
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
america party
AMERICA$0,0001639-%13,46
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 19:30
Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

Original article: Miles Deutscher , Crypto KOL Compiled by Yuliya, PANews As RWA tokenization and institutional adoption become the core narratives of this bull market, Chainlink, as a critical infrastructure
Core DAO
CORE$0,485-%5,73
Tron Bull
BULL$0,004124--%
Allo
RWA$0,004806-%4,56
Share
PANews2025/08/14 20:12

Trending News

More

The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

US Treasury Secretary Benson: We are unlikely to reassess US gold reserves

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and Hong Kong Monetary Authority issued a joint statement on market volatility related to stablecoins