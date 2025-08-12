After the release of the US CPI, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September rose to 90.1%.

PANews
2025/08/12 20:52
Oasis
ROSE$0.02827-10.62%

PANews reported on August 12th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 9.9%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 90.1%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 3.0%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 33.6%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 63.5%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.746+11.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Jeffs' Brands announces $75 million investment in AI-powered cryptocurrency vault

Jeffs' Brands announces $75 million investment in AI-powered cryptocurrency vault

PANews reported on August 14th that Jeffs' Brands will partner with Quantum Crypto to launch an AI-powered cryptocurrency vault management program, with a planned investment of up to $75 million,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1264-8.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 22:22
In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was about 550 million US dollars, and the ETH liquidation was 180 million US dollars.

In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was about 550 million US dollars, and the ETH liquidation was 180 million US dollars.

PANews reported on August 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$549 million, of which short positions were liquidated
Ethereum
ETH$4,602.73-1.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 21:34

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Jeffs' Brands announces $75 million investment in AI-powered cryptocurrency vault

In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was about 550 million US dollars, and the ETH liquidation was 180 million US dollars.

Google clarifies that self‑custodial crypto wallets are safe on Play Store

Dreamscape launches Base, leveraging Microsoft AI tools to enable code-free smart contract development