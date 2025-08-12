Transak Completes $16 Million in Strategic Financing, Led by IDG Capital and Tether

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to CoinDesk, Web3 payment infrastructure company Transak announced the completion of a $16 million strategic funding round, led by IDG Capital and Tether, with participation from Primal Capital, 1kx, Protein Capital, and Fuel Ventures. Transak plans to use the funds to expand its stablecoin payment network and enter new markets. The company stated that approximately 30% of its $2 billion in trading volume comes from stablecoin flows, and that it has obtained regulatory licenses in the US, UK, EU, Canada, Australia, and India. Tether currently holds over 60% of the stablecoin market share.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.