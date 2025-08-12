Trader AguilaTrades made a profit of $1.47 million on ETH long

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Yu Jin, trader AguilaTrades decisively switched to long positions after being stopped out of short positions on ETH three times in a row, and closed his 15,000 ETH long position opened at $4,309 at $4,405 about 20 minutes ago, making a profit of approximately $1.47 million.

