Trump: Tariffs haven't caused inflation or other problems for the country

PANews
2025/08/12 22:26
PANews reported on August 12th that Trump stated: "Tariffs have brought trillions of dollars into our country, which is incredibly good news for our country, the stock market, overall wealth, and just about everything else." It turns out that even at this late stage, tariffs haven't caused inflation or other problems for the country. Their only impact has been a massive influx of cash into our coffers. Furthermore, data shows that in most cases, the burden of tariffs isn't borne by consumers, but primarily by corporations and governments, much of which is paid by foreign governments and companies. Yet, Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon refuses to acknowledge these facts. They made incorrect predictions about the market impact and the tariffs themselves long ago, and they turned out to be wrong, just as they've been incredibly wrong about so many other things. I think David should find a new economist, or just focus on DJing, and stop bothering with running a major financial institution.

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
PANews reported on August 14th that Jeffs' Brands will partner with Quantum Crypto to launch an AI-powered cryptocurrency vault management program, with a planned investment of up to $75 million,
PANews2025/08/14 22:22
PANews reported on August 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$549 million, of which short positions were liquidated
PANews2025/08/14 21:34

