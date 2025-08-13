Chainlink price hits 6-month high as TVS surpasses $93b

Crypto.news
2025/08/13 01:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.0977-2.88%
Chainlink
LINK$22.41-5.56%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02785-10.99%

Chainlink price has increased more than 8% in the past 24 hours to hit intraday highs of $24.07 as the blockchain protocol reaches a new milestone with its total value secured surpassing $93 billion.

Summary
  • Chainlink price hit highs of $24.07, rising by more than 8% to reach a six-month high.
  • Gains come as the Chainlink total value secured jumped 90% in 2025 to over $93 billion.
  • The launch of the Chainlink Data Streams and Reserve have helped buoy bulls.

The Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency rose to the top of the rankings of 100 largest coins by market in the past 24 hours as its token jumped more than 8% to hit highs of $24.07 across major crypto exchanges. LINK traded to above the $24 mark for the first time since February 1, 2025, with this run to a multi-month peak coming amid a surge in the total value secured. 

In details shared on X, Chainlink noted that the oracle network’s TVS has surpassed the $93 billion mark. 

TVS, which represents the total value of all assets secured by the blockchain, is spread across hundreds of decentralized finance protocols in the case of Chainlink. Usually, the aggregate total value secured cuts across canonical bridges, externally bridged assets and native tokens. 

Per Token Relations, the total value secured for Chainlink has jumped 90% year-to-date. Over $93.5 billion worth of assets is either deposited or borrowed from Chainlink secured smart contract applications.

Chainlink network growth

Gains for LINK price comes amid key network developments for the top oracle platform. 

As well as Chainlink Data Streams, the platform has recently unveiled Chainlink Reserve, a new upgrade focused on creating a strategic onchain reserve for LINK. 

The Reserve eyes Chainlink’s long-term growth and sustainability, with efforts put into an aggressive accumulation of LINK tokens.  According to a recent announcement, the initiative will tap into offchain revenue accrued from leading enterprises adopting the Chainlink standard. 

The reserve will also buy LINK using revenue from onchain services, with over $1 million already accumulated as of Chainlink’s update on August 7, 2025. 

One of the biggest developments thi week is the reveal that Chainlink and Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, have partnered to enable real-time, onchain pricing data for foreign exchange and precious metals.

LINK price hit highs near $30 in December and an all-time high of $52.88 in May 2021.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Puffer Finance launches UniFi V2 testnet, advancing Ethereum native infrastructure

Puffer Finance launches UniFi V2 testnet, advancing Ethereum native infrastructure

PANews reported on August 14th that Puffer Finance announced the official launch of the UniFi V2 testnet, supporting rollup technology based on Ethereum, offering sub-second confirmations, atomic L2→L1 withdrawals, the
L1
L1$0.006656+1.41%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-2.77%
Puffer
PUFFER$0.2224-8.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 23:50
Tether adds native Bitcoin Lightning support to wallet development kit

Tether adds native Bitcoin Lightning support to wallet development kit

Tether just gave developers a shortcut to the Bitcoin economy. By embedding Lightspark’s Lightning infrastructure into its Wallet Development Kit, it’s now possible to launch self-custodial wallets with native fast BTC transactions from day one. USDT issuer Tether announced on…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,126.12-3.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00694-10.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02887-3.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/14 23:46
APT Miner launches next-generation contracts

APT Miner launches next-generation contracts

In a volatile crypto market, APT Miner offers investors stable, daily mining returns without the complexity of traditional trading. #sponsored
Aptos
APT$4.773-3.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 00:17

Trending News

More

Puffer Finance launches UniFi V2 testnet, advancing Ethereum native infrastructure

Tether adds native Bitcoin Lightning support to wallet development kit

APT Miner launches next-generation contracts

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Chainlink Adds $1.03M LINK to Reserve – Is a Bigger Buy Program Underway?