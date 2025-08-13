Circle’s Arc Layer-1 blockchain advances stablecoin finance with enterprise focus

Circle is taking stablecoins beyond their current utility with Arc, an enterprise-grade Layer-1 that could finally make blockchain palatable for global finance. The network’s native USDC gas model and built-in FX capabilities aim to solve two of institutional adoption’s biggest roadblocks in one stroke.

Summary Circle launched Arc, a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin finance, with USDC as the native gas token.

Arc aims to address institutional hurdles by offering predictable fees, fast settlement, and regulatory-compliant privacy features.

The announcement coincides with Circle’s Q2 2025 earnings, showing strong USDC growth and expanding revenue despite net losses.

In a blog post dated August 12, USDC issuer Circle announced the launch of Arc, a new Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin-native applications. The network, which enters private testnet in the “coming weeks,” represents Circle’s most ambitious infrastructure play to date, with USDC serving as the foundational layer.

A new architecture for stablecoin-native finance

According to the post, Arc addresses three fundamental friction points that have hindered institutional adoption: unpredictable gas costs, settlement latency, and compliance limitations. By making USDC the native gas token, the network eliminates the treasury management headache of maintaining volatile crypto reserves simply to facilitate transactions.

Alongside this, Arc’s built-in FX engine provides institutional-grade currency conversion directly onchain, while Malachite-powered consensus delivers sub-second finality, a critical feature for payment processors and trading platforms operating at scale.

The blockchain’s full integration with Circle’s existing ecosystem creates a seamless pipeline for financial institutions. Native support for Circle Payments Network allows instant settlement between 100+ connected institutions, while built-in compatibility with EURC, USYC1, and Circle’s minting tools creates an end-to-end environment for multi-currency operations.

Perhaps most strategically, Arc’s opt-in privacy features address the regulatory concerns that have kept many traditional finance players on the sidelines, allowing selective shielding of transaction details without creating an opaque private chain.

Building beyond the stablecoin basics

Arc’s EVM compatibility represents a calculated gamble, maintaining developer familiarity while radically rethinking the underlying economics. Per the blog post, developers can port existing Ethereum tooling directly to Arc, but will now operate in an environment where gas fees remain stable in dollar terms and complex currency swaps execute natively.

This combination could prove particularly transformative for emerging asset classes like tokenized securities and commodities, where predictable costs and instant settlement are prerequisites for institutional participation.

The network’s architecture opens several previously impractical use cases. Cross-border payment providers could leverage the integrated FX engine to offer real-time currency conversion without relying on offchain liquidity pools.

Trading platforms might build stablecoin perpetual swaps with built-in settlement guarantees, while lenders could develop hybrid credit models combining onchain collateral with offchain identity verification.

Notably, Arc’s design also accommodates emerging “agentic commerce” applications, self-executing financial contracts where AI agents conduct transactions autonomously within defined parameters.

A strategic launch amid financial momentum

Circle unveiled Arc alongside its Q2 2025 earnings, revealing a company in aggressive expansion mode despite posting a $482 million net loss largely attributable to IPO-related charges.

More telling were the 90% year-over-year growth in USDC circulation (now exceeding $65 billion) and 53% revenue increase. These metrics underscore stablecoins’ accelerating mainstream adoption. The timing suggests Circle is capitalizing on both its recent public listing and political tailwinds from the GENIUS Act to position Arc as infrastructure for the next phase of regulated crypto finance.