Bitcoin Stalls After Mixed CPI Data

2025/08/13 01:30
The market was waiting for a clear signal from Tuesday’s CPI report but despite no increase in overall prices, certain items saw inflation jump to a two-year high.

Ambiguous CPI Figures Leave Bitcoin Flat

The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics published its consumer price index (CPI) data for July on Tuesday, revealing lower-than-expected inflation for all goods, but “core” inflation, which strips out items with volatile prices such as food and energy, climbed to a two-year peak, raising questions among traders about which direction markets should go. Bitcoin decided to go nowhere, treading water at $119K after a weekend rally that saw the cryptocurrency soar to $122K before it retreated.

Overall inflation came in at 2.7% in July on an annualized basis, lower than the 2.8% many economists had predicted. Core inflation, with food and energy prices excluded, jumped to 3.1%, higher than what most experts forecasted, and the highest level since 2023.

Bitcoin Stalls After Mixed CPI Data (July CPI data shows a lower-than-expected annual inflation rate of 2.7%, but it also reveals higher-than-expected “core” inflation at 3.1% / CNBC and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Some analysts blamed the increase in core CPI on the Trump administration’s controversial tariff policy, arguing that the high core figure is a leading indicator of future runaway inflation. But White House Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors and recent Federal Reserve Governor nominee Stephen Miran, disagreed during a CNBC interview.

“There just still continues to be no evidence whatsoever of any tariff-induced inflation,” Miran explained. “One good or service gets more expensive and another one gets cheaper. That will always happen. But at the aggregate level, when you look holistically across the inflation data, there’s just no evidence of it whatsoever.”

Overview of Market Metrics

Bitcoin was trading at $119,898.64 at the time of writing, according to Coinmarketcap, down slightly by 0.46% over the past 24 hours, but still up 5.9% for the week. The cryptocurrency has been trading between $118,159.03 and $120,193.39 since yesterday.

Bitcoin Stalls After Mixed CPI Data ( Bitcoin price / Trading View)

Twenty-four-hour trading volume was down 15.82% at $73.98 billion, and market capitalization eased by 0.71% to $2.38 trillion. Bitcoin dominance tumbled to 60.08%, a 1.09% decrease in the last 24 hours, indicating higher performance from altcoins.

Bitcoin Stalls After Mixed CPI Data ( BTC dominance / Trading View)

 

Total bitcoin futures open interest on Coinglass fell 2.09% and stood at $80.80 billion at the time of reporting. BTC liquidations reached $56.33 million overall, but unlike yesterday, that sum was dominated by long positions, which lost $43.83 million, while shorts saw a smaller $12.50 million wiped out.

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
