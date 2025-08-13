VivoPower taps Crypto.com as custodial partner for XRP treasury strategy

Crypto.news
2025/08/13 02:47
XRP
XRP$3.0746-5.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02219-6.25%

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has selected crypto exchange Crypto.com as the custodial partner for its XRP treasury strategy.

Summary
  • VivoPower has integrated Crypto.com as a custody provider to power its XRP treasury asset strategy.
  • Nasdaq-listed VivoPower teamed up with BitGo in June.
  • XRP is one of the top cryptocurrencies in the market and continues to attract institutional interest.

VivoPower International PLC, the sustainable energy solutions firm transitioning into an XRP (XRP)-focused digital asset enterprise, announced that it had struck a strategic partnership with Crypto.com, with the crypto exchange set to become VivoPower’s crypto custody partner.

The company will use Crypto.com Custody, the institutional-grade custody solution by Crypto.com, to expand its digital asset treasury.

VivoPower’s shares will also be available for trading via Crypto.com’s broker-dealer, a move aimed at bringing more visibility to VVPR shares among both retail and institutional investors. The VivoPower stock will be listed on Crypto.com, giving VVPR exposure to more than 150 million exchange users.

Chin said his company is confident that the collaboration will bolster VivoPower’s XRP treasury strategy. He also noted that Crypto.com will play a role in supporting Caret’s digital asset mining operations.

VivoPower targets treasury asset momentum

Founded in 2014, VivoPower has traded on Nasdaq since 2016 and has a presence across the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, among other regions. Its Caret Digital business unit focuses on renewable power use, including in digital asset mining.

VivoPower plans to be a major player for XRP as well as the XRP Ledger. Its eyes are on the rapidly expanding decentralized finance and real-world assets ecosystem on the Ripple blockchain network.

The company’s pivot toward crypto as a treasury asset aligns with broader market trends. Public companies such as SharpLink Gaming and BitMine are moving into Ethereum, while VivoPower seeks to capture similar momentum as one of the top U.S.-listed companies offering exposure to XRP as a yield-generating asset.

The company revealed its plans to buy $100 million worth of XRP via BitGo in June.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1249-3.77%
Threshold
T$0.01631-9.03%
U
U$0.02763-2.47%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1259-0.95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.13-1.87%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.000000469-0.27%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01517-10.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02827-2.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6061-6.08%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001098-10.58%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001904-9.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:56

Trending News

More

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE