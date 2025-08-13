Roman Storm to File Post-Trial Motions by Sept. 30; Retrial Scope at Stake

CryptoNews
2025/08/13 05:48
The legal parties involved in Roman Storm’s landmark case have decided on next steps following the Tornado Cash developer’s partial mistrial, an August 11 court filing shows.

Roman Storm Case Formalizes Upcoming Schedule

According to a court document filed on Monday, both federal prosecutors and Storm’s defense team have formalized the case’s upcoming schedule after the jury in the Tornado Cash co-founder’s trial delivered a mixed verdict last week.

The defense is slated to file post-trial motions by September 30, while oppositions to those motions will be due by October 31. Replies to any opposition will be due on November 19.

“The parties have since conferred, and the defendant has informed the Government that he intends to file post-trial motions that could affect the scope of a retrial on Count One and Count Three, and that the post-trial motions may also seek a retrial on Count Two,” the filing reads.

Tornado Cash Developer Drums Up Donations Amid Legal Saga

News of the case’s official schedule comes as Storm continues to receive contributions for his legal defense fund. According to the Free Roman Storm website, the DeFi developer has raised $5.3 million out of a $7 million goal.

Most recently, a formerly detained Argentinian blockchain developer’s intern donated to Storm’s cause.

“Roman’s legal defense matters because builders everywhere need to know they can push innovation forward and that the community will stand behind them when they do,” Fede’s intern said in a Monday night X post.

“When we stop defending our innovators, we stop building the future,” he added.

Storm was found guilty of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in Manhattan federal court on August 7.

However, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on the charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations.

It is still unclear if the U.S. government will try the crypto developer again on the hung jury charges.

