Qubic says its team is experimenting with the PoW protocol and has not harmed the Monero network.

PANews reported on August 13th that the Qubic team announced that its recent experiment tested the PoW protocol. Leveraging the experience of founder Come-from-Beyond (@c___f___b) and its unique architecture, the team is one of the few projects capable of completing such an experiment. Qubic emphasized that the experiment did not harm the Monero network, reverse transactions, or impact prices. The team stated that this experience will enhance the resilience of the Monero network and raise awareness of potential risks in the crypto space. The impact is temporary and intended to promote overall industry development.

Previously, Monero faced a network takeover attempt by the Qubic mining pool, sparking strong community opposition . Yu Xian also stated that the Qubic mining pool appears to have successfully launched a 51% attack on Monero, theoretically allowing it to rewrite transactions .