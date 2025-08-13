Argentina Fails to Find Key Actor Linked to Libra Memecoin Launch

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 07:45
Argentina has failed to identify one of the key individuals linked to the launch of Libra, the meme coin promoted by President Javier Milei on social media. Interpol Singapore was unable to pinpoint any individuals identified as Julian Peh, the CEO of KIP Protocol, who has ties to the Libra token.

Libra Case Watch: Authorities in Argentina Cannot Confirm Kip Protocol’s Julian Peh’s Identity

The case of Libra, the memecoin promoted by President Javier Milei in Argentina, continues to raise questions as authorities have been unable to locate some of the key masterminds behind its launch. According to local media, Julian Peh, referred to as CEO of KIP Protocol, a project that builds “mission-critical infrastructure and pipelines for AI developers to deploy,” cannot be found.

Local records show that Interpol Singapore answered a request from Argentine authorities stating that, based on the data provided for the search, there are no records of any individuals identified as Julian Peh in the country. Local migration authorities also failed to identify any entrance to Argentina linked to Peh’s given passport number.

Peh, who also participated in the Tech Forum event and met with President Milei in 2024, might have used Bai Qihao, a Chinese name, to throw authorities away. Nonetheless, government registries indicate that a person known as Julian Peh met President Milei on October 19 to discuss how KIP’s decentralized AI technology could “support Argentina.”

Peh’s web page states he is a “visionary entrepreneur and technology leader at the forefront of the AI and Web3 revolution,” having developed “connections within the Latin American crypto space.”

Since February, Peh has been part of a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation examining the involvement of President Javier Milei in the launch of Libra, also mentioning Kelsier Ventures’ Hayden Adams, Mauricio Novelli, and Manuel Terrones Godoy.

Peh is also mentioned in a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that froze nearly $58 million in USDC linked to the Libra case in May, in a complaint where Omar Hurlock, represented by Burwick Law, indicates that Libra promoters “engaged in deceptive marketing and consumer-protection violations that harmed investors.”

Read more: Libra Case Update: $57 Million Frozen, Investigations Progress

Read more: Report: DOJ Opens Probe Into Libra Token Case

