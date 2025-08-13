ChatGPT launches GPT-5 multimodal selection and model personalization updates

PANews
2025/08/13 09:23

PANews reported on August 13th that Sam Altman released an update for ChatGPT, adding three new GPT-5 modes: "Auto," "Fast," and "Thinking," which users can switch between based on their needs. The GPT-5 Thinking mode is limited to 3,000 messages per week, after which GPT-5 Thinking mini is available, with a single context limit of 196,000 tokens. The 4o model has been relaunched, and paid users can add more models through settings. 4.5 is only available for Pro users. Officials are developing a gentler personality for GPT-5 and plan to support user-defined model personalities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The US Department of Justice has issued a search warrant to seize $2.8 million in cryptocurrency from the wallets of alleged ransomware operators.

The US Department of Justice has issued a search warrant to seize $2.8 million in cryptocurrency from the wallets of alleged ransomware operators.

PANews reported on August 15th that The Block reported that the US Department of Justice has issued search warrants seeking to seize $2.8 million worth of cryptocurrency from a wallet
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00009323+12.33%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1835-9.33%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02922-2.79%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 07:52
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01565-8.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1237-10.62%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0922+3.94%
FET
FET$0.7065-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
From Stripe to Circle, why are fintech companies rushing to build their own blockchains?

From Stripe to Circle, why are fintech companies rushing to build their own blockchains?

By Ben Weiss, Fortune Magazine Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News Building one's own blockchain has become a new trend in the fintech sector. US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase already has its
LUFFY
LUFFY$0.00003625+18.23%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003082+1.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 08:00

Trending News

More

The US Department of Justice has issued a search warrant to seize $2.8 million in cryptocurrency from the wallets of alleged ransomware operators.

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

From Stripe to Circle, why are fintech companies rushing to build their own blockchains?

American Bitcoin, a mining company backed by members of the Trump family, purchased 16,299 Antminers from Bitmain.

US imposes sanctions on companies and executives affiliated with the ruble stablecoin A7A5 and the Garantex exchange