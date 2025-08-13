Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in two hours

PANews reported on August 13th that on-chain data showed that addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in the past two hours, with a cumulative value of approximately $ 12.78 million, at an average selling price of $ 4,574.4 . Of this, 1,100 ETH were sold in the last five minutes at an average price of $ 4,602.1 , cashing out approximately $ 5.06 million.

