Vivopower Partners With Crypto.com to Expand XRP Treasury and Shareholder Access

Vivopower is catapulting its XRP-driven strategy with a Crypto.com partnership, merging institutional-grade custody, global stock access and deep DeFi integration for unprecedented investor reach.

XRP-Focused Vivopower Selects Crypto.com for Custody and Stock Listing

Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ: VVPR) announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has selected Crypto.com as a strategic partner to expand its XRP-focused digital asset treasury holdings and support Caret Digital’s mining operations. Under the agreement, Crypto.com Custody will manage the company’s XRP-focused portfolio using its institutional-grade, end-to-end storage solution. The partnership also includes the listing of Vivopower shares on Crypto.com’s stock trading platform, opening direct access to $VVPR for the exchange’s 150 million global users.

The agreement is expected to provide multiple advantages for investors. As the company noted:

Executive chairman Kevin Chin commented: “We are very pleased to have signed this partnership with Crypto.com to facilitate a listing for Vivopower on Crypto.com’s Stock platform, providing exposure to Crypto.com’s 150 million crypto native user base.” Crypto.com president and chief operating officer Eric Anziani emphasized that the platform was built to deliver comprehensive and secure services for institutions managing digital assets, and that the company looked forward to supporting Vivopower’s treasury strategy.

This collaboration comes as Vivopower advances its transformation into the first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The company’s strategy centers on building long-term value through XRP acquisition and holding, while supporting decentralized finance infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications. Industry analysts see the partnership as a way to connect traditional equity investors with cryptocurrency markets. While risks such as market volatility and regulatory challenges persist, proponents argue that this move strengthens institutional access to crypto assets and aligns with the sector’s long-term growth potential.