Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility

The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
The crypto market is showing potential for price movements, as the futures OI of top altcoins set a new record of $47 billion, according to a Tuesday report from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.
The rise indicates a high appetite for leverage among investors, setting the pace for a "more reflexive and fragile market environment."
The surge in open interest follows a rally in the altcoin market, led by Ethereum, which surged above $4,500 on Tuesday.
It also highlights a growing rotation of capital from Bitcoin into altcoins, reflected by a drop in BTC's Dominance Metric from 65% to 59% over the past two months.
Bitcoin currently trades at $120,000, approaching its all-time high of $123,091 after rebounding from last week's dip to $112,000.
Glassnode highlights that the renewed upward momentum could signal the start of a new price discovery phase, with 95% of holders still sitting on unrealized gains and remaining in profit.
In the options market, Bitcoin's at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV) has seen a steady decline, indicating traders are not yet pricing in a transition to a high-volatility environment.
The report noted that periods of such muted volatility expectations have frequently preceded sharp market swings, making the current trend a potential "contrarian indicator."
"While these conditions can persist, they leave the market exposed to sudden volatility spikes if a catalyst emerges, as past cycles have shown through sharp, disorderly price swings when risk is rapidly repriced," Glassnode stated.
To determine the upside target for Bitcoin, Glassnode uses the Short-Term Holder Cost Basis, highlighting $127,000 as the first major resistance to watch. The report indicates that a break above this level could set the pace for Bitcoin to reach $144,000.
On the other hand, using the +1 standard deviation level for Active Realized Price, the report highlights $4,700 as a near term resistance zone for ETH.