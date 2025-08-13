PeckShield: Community members claim 58.2 BTC worth approximately $7 million was stolen from the ODIN•FUN platform

PANews reported on August 13 that according to PeckShieldAlert, community members of the ODIN•FUN platform reported that hackers added liquidity (such as SATOSHI), artificially pushed up token prices and removed liquidity, resulting in the theft of 58.2 BTC from the platform, worth about US$7 million.

