Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $524 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$524 million yesterday (August 12, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of $319 million. ETHA's total historical net inflow has now reached $10.806 billion. The second largest was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of $145 million. FETH's total historical net inflow has now reached $2.797 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.60 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.77%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$11.359 billion.