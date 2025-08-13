"7 Siblings" sold nearly 20,000 ETH, cashing out $90.44 million

PANews
2025/08/13 13:15
Ethereum
ETH$4 646,13-2,30%

PANews reported on August 13th that according to Ember, "7 Siblings" bought 100,000 ETH at approximately $2,270 during last year's market crash. Today, they have sold 19,957 ETH for 90.44 million USDC at an average price of $4,532. The entity currently holds approximately 280,000 ETH, valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
