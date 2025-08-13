Huang Licheng closed his long positions in ETH and HYPE, with a cumulative profit of US$33.83 million

PANews
2025/08/13 13:34
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48,9+4,57%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0,001491-7,67%
Ethereum
ETH$4 655,04-1,73%

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, trader Machibigbrother (Huang Licheng) has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and HYPE (5x leverage), earning a cumulative profit of $33.83 million. He currently has short orders on ETH and HYPE.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

The firm is fresh off a massively successful initial public offering in June and is riding the coattails of a pro-crypto Congress. Stablecoin Giant Circle Rakes in $658M in Revenue Circle (NYSE: CRCL), the world’s second largest stablecoin issuer, is having a stellar year so far, exceeding revenue expectations in its debut quarterly earnings report […]
CRCL
CRCL$0,0005486-27,37%
Propy
PRO$0,8124-4,03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000073-7,59%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0936+3,88%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
CRCL
CRCL$0,0005486-27,37%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/15 09:25
Arthur Hayes increased holdings in HYPE, LDO, and ENA

Arthur Hayes increased holdings in HYPE, LDO, and ENA

PANews reported on August 15th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Arthur Hayes increased his holdings of HYPE, LDO, and ENA today. Over the past five days, Hayes has purchased a
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48,79+4,36%
Lido DAO
LDO$1,4399+1,08%
Ethena
ENA$0,7379+1,51%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 14:01

Trending News

More

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Arthur Hayes increased holdings in HYPE, LDO, and ENA

Vitalik’s latest article: Why can open source promote technological equality?

FBI: Beware of criminals impersonating lawyers and government employees to defraud cryptocurrency victims