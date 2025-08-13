H100 Group raises approximately SEK 65.3 million through private placement

PANews
2025/08/13 14:39
Newton
AB$0.008358+1.64%

PANews reported on August 13th that H100 Group AB has completed a private placement, issuing 8,225,926 new shares at a price of SEK 7.94 per share, raising approximately SEK 65.3 million. Investors including DEXTRIX LLC, Gp13 Invest AS, and Natanya Brooks participated in the subscription. The offering was priced based on the volume-weighted average price of the company's shares on the Nordic SME market. The company stated that the proceeds will be used to advance its Bitcoin Vault strategy and related investment plans.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-6.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001923-7.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008816-0.91%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address "0x208...5b971" spent 8.264 million USDC this morning to purchase 1,778.7 WETH, at an average cost of $4,646.4
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 15:30
Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000
Share
PANews2025/08/15 15:10

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

South Africa Moves to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Flows