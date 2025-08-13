Judge rules Musk must respond to OpenAI lawsuit alleging years of harassment to help its own xAI

PANews reported on August 13th that a federal judge ruled that Musk must face OpenAI's accusations that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media constituted a "years-long harassment campaign." U.S. District Judge Yvonne on Tuesday rejected the world's richest man's request to dismiss allegations that he used legal action, social media posts, and media statements as a weapon to undermine OpenAI's success, all to gain an advantage for his own generative artificial intelligence startup, xAI. A trial in the lawsuit is scheduled for March next year in federal court in Oakland, California.

