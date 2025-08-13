Fonte Capital Launches Bitcoin ETF on Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 15:30
U
U$0.02644-0.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0408--%
Ai Xovia
AIX$7.139695-15.05%

Kazakhstan-based Fonte Capital has announced the listing of the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC Plc on the Official List of the Astana International Exchange (AIX), under the ticker BETF, quoted in U.S. dollars.

The launch will be celebrated during the official Ring the Bell ceremony at AIX. The BETF aims to accurately reflect bitcoin’s price dynamics, striving to achieve this performance before fees and fund obligations. Registered as non-exempt, the fund is accessible to a wide range of investors, including retail participants. This listing represents a significant advancement in Kazakhstan’s investment infrastructure, offering a regulated and secure method for investors to incorporate bitcoin into their portfolios without the complexities of directly holding and transferring the cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-6.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001923-7.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008816-0.91%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address "0x208...5b971" spent 8.264 million USDC this morning to purchase 1,778.7 WETH, at an average cost of $4,646.4
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 15:30
Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000
Share
PANews2025/08/15 15:10

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

South Africa Moves to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Flows