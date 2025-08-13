Nordic Exchange Safello Taps Bitgo to Strengthen Crypto Asset Custody Infrastructure

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 16:30
Multichain
MULTI$0.08646+7.19%
Partisia Blockchain
MPC$0.02021+0.59%

Safello has announced an agreement with Bitgo Europe GmbH to enhance its crypto custody infrastructure.

This partnership will integrate Bitgo’s advanced custody solutions into Safello’s existing setup, utilizing a three-key multi-signature cold storage architecture combined with Multi-Party Computation with a Threshold Signature Scheme (MPC-TSS). This technology eliminates single points of failure by ensuring that private keys are never reconstructed or exposed. The implementation of Bitgo’s custody infrastructure will allow Safello to expand its service offerings to additional crypto assets while ensuring operational continuity. Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello, emphasized that adding Bitgo as a second MPC-based custody solution aligns with the company’s commitment to security and technical resilience, positioning Safello for future growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

IDF Spokesman: Israel will attack Iranian military infrastructure in the coming days

IDF Spokesman: Israel will attack Iranian military infrastructure in the coming days

PANews reported on June 23 that an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said Israel will attack Iran’s military infrastructure in the next few days.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0936-4.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 22:33
May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

DeFi’s total locked value (TVL) increased by 25%, and AI development momentum continued to strengthen.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001796-5.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-6.25%
MAY
MAY$0.05124--%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004688-1.13%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02947-3.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/08 14:00
Not all Bitcoin holding firms will avoid death spiral, new report says

Not all Bitcoin holding firms will avoid death spiral, new report says

Nearly 200 companies now hold billions in Bitcoin, but a new report cautions that only a few can avoid the dangers of a potential death spiral. Bitcoin’s (BTC) corporate adoption is accelerating fast, with nearly 200 entities now holding over…
Bitcoin
BTC$119,020.04-1.55%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000429-2.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-7.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00718-1.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 05:10

Trending News

More

IDF Spokesman: Israel will attack Iranian military infrastructure in the coming days

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

Not all Bitcoin holding firms will avoid death spiral, new report says

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?