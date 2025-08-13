Nordic Exchange Safello Taps Bitgo to Strengthen Crypto Asset Custody Infrastructure

This partnership will integrate Bitgo’s advanced custody solutions into Safello’s existing setup, utilizing a three-key multi-signature cold storage architecture combined with Multi-Party Computation with a Threshold Signature Scheme (MPC-TSS). This technology eliminates single points of failure by ensuring that private keys are never reconstructed or exposed. The implementation of Bitgo’s custody infrastructure will allow Safello to expand its service offerings to additional crypto assets while ensuring operational continuity. Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello, emphasized that adding Bitgo as a second MPC-based custody solution aligns with the company’s commitment to security and technical resilience, positioning Safello for future growth.

