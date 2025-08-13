Biopharmaceutical expert Dr. Michael Baran joins Sei's DeSci venture capital fund, Sapien Capital

PANews reported on August 13th that Sapien Capital, a subsidiary of the Sei Foundation, announced that biomedical expert Dr. Michael Baran has joined the team as a strategic advisor for Decentralized Science (DeSci). He will assist in managing the $65 million Open Science Fund I, supporting scientific research projects based on the Sei blockchain. Baran stated that the Sei blockchain can provide efficient collaboration and computational support for scientific research, potentially accelerating breakthroughs in areas such as health and longevity.
Earlier news, the Sei Foundation launched a $65 million DeSci venture capital fund, Sapien Capital .