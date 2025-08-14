How Solana validators game the chain to earn more rewards: report

Crypto.news
2025/08/14 00:20
Moonveil
MORE$0.09618-1.88%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.3941+6.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001877-2.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1854+0.37%

Validators don’t always play by the rules the blockchain sets, a new report finds.

Summary
  • Solana validators are incentivized to game the blockchain for better rewards.
  • By slowing down block reward production, validators can get up to 3% better rewards.
  • In the end, this timing game may hurt ordinary users on the network.

Solana (SOL) has long had a problem with malicious validators. On Wednesday, August 13, the Chorus One research team published a report, detailing how validators can game the blockchain to extract aditional rewards.

The report shows that validators can slightly delay block production to pack more transactions into their assigned slots. Since validators earn rewards from transaction fees, this tactic allows them to collect more fees per unit of compute.

By combining timing games with compute optimization, validators can boost rewards by as much as 3%. While that figure may seem small, most validator costs are fixed, meaning the additional rewards translate directly into higher profit margins.

MEV games can hurt Solana users

The concern with timing games is that slowing block production impacts inflation mechanics, reducing the rewards that SOL stakers receive while boosting earnings for the validators engaging in the practice.

The benefits also skew toward large validators with sophisticated hardware and significant staked holdings, leaving smaller operators at a disadvantage and contributing to network centralization.

To address the issue, Chorus One recommends that Solana update or replace its primary validator client, Agave. Firedancer, a competing client, offers comparable efficiency without introducing slot delays, effectively eliminating the timing advantage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3806-2.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001876-2.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212-2.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001926-0.77%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008814-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving