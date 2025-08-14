Solana price pushes past $200 on increased institutional confidence

Crypto.news
2025/08/14 02:41

Solana reclaimed the $200 level for the first time in August, amid renewed institutional interest.

Summary
  • Solana touched the $200 level for the first time in August
  • Institutional interest in Solana treasuries is increasing
  • Markets are betting that Solana will go above $210 by the end of the month.

Solana (SOL) broke through the $200 barrier for the first time in August, fuelled by a wave of institutional accumulation. On Wednesday, August 13, Solana was up 14% to a daily high of $204.47, before consolidating at $198.93.

Bettors on Polymarket put the odds of Solana’s price going above $210 in August at 77%. What is more, the odds of the token going above $250 are 25%. What is more, Analysts at B2BINPAY believe that there is a strong case for Solana to increase further.

In their view, Solana could consolidate at $200 support, from where there’s low liquidity until the $219-$222 resistance. Moreover, if Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lose dominance, Solana could see a rally to $250-$260. What is more, markets seem to agree.

Institutional interest fuels Solana’s rise

The likely reason for this price action is growing institutional interest. Notably, Upexi emerged as the largest corporate Solana holder, with more than 2 million SOL. These holdings are currently valued at more than $400 million.

Another standout is the DeFi Dev Corp., which accumulated nearly 1 million SOL by July 22. The company is executing an aggressive accumulation spree, having spent $19 million in just one week in July.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01416-0.63%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002782+3.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008169-4.00%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5915-2.53%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000075--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,409.68-2.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-7.00%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 00:58

Trending News

More

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto